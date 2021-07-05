“It can affect more vulnerable groups”

Update: Monday 05 July 2021 19:04

Posted: 05.07.2021 19:03

The cumulative incidence (AI) is skyrocketing in Spain and amounts after the weekend to 204.16 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days. This data is increasing by leaps and bounds, exceeding 52 points compared to the figure recorded last Friday.

In addition, a total of eight communities are at high risk. Catalonia (with 439 cases of AI) and Navarre (with 241) have the highest rate.

“The data is not good at all,” warned the spokesperson for Health and director of the Coordination Center for health alerts and emergencies, Fernando Simón. During the press conference every Monday, where the evolution of the pandemic is analyzed, the expert once again stressed that this incidence is very variable between the different age groups.

Thus, among those over 60 (mostly already vaccinated) fewer and fewer cases are recorded, while in younger groups the incidence even exceeds 600 cases. “This is happening because these are groups that are not yet vaccinated. They have to put in a much greater effort and much longer than the rest of the population,” said Simón, who at the same time thanked “their extra effort “.

In this context, he wished to underline that if the cumulative incidence continues to increase “this may have repercussions in the upper age groups”. “The greater the transmission in unvaccinated population groups, the more likely it is that among the older and more vulnerable groups, although they are vaccinated, they are not immune, they will come into contact with the virus. and we could get some more serious pictures of it. “

The Secretary of State for Health, Silvia Calzón, also responded in this regard: “We are facing a new phase of the pandemic, which is largely determined by which age groups are vaccinated and which are not. not. “

However, thanks to the fact that the groups most at risk were vaccinated first, the expert recalled, we still have an “acceptable” hospital occupation despite the increase in transmission, with an ICU occupation of around 6%. and hospital occupancy around 2%, so “we can still meet the increase.”

Spain added 32,607 new coronavirus infections and 23 deaths to the official figures reported by the Ministry of Health on the evolution of the pandemic on Monday. Of these cases, a total of 4,317 infections were reported in the past 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, in Spain, 80,934 people have died from the coronavirus and a total of 3,866,475 have been infected with the disease and have been confirmed by PCR testing.

Spain, at the head of European vaccination

The CCAES director said that the “main weapon” against the pandemic, vaccination, “is working really well”. One of the data that supports this claim is that over the past weekend more than a million doses were inoculated against the coronavirus.

Thus, 56% of the total population has already received at least one dose and 40.3% have the full regimen. Also knowing that the over 70s are practically 100% vaccinated, and people between 50 and 59 years are vaccinated with two doses almost already at 80%.

“Spain is the country in the European Union which administered the most doses last week, along with Portugal, according to its population,” said the Secretary of State for Health. This intense pace of last week puts us, he said, also above other countries at the international level such as the United States, the United Kingdom, China or Japan.

During the week that begins today, the country will receive 2.6 million vaccines that will allow it to continue with the good immunization rate of the Autonomous Communities.