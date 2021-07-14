IT developer teams increased by 20% in 2020 despite the pandemic

The health crisis caused by Covid19 continues to wreak havoc in most businesses around the world. This has made it difficult to achieve one of the main goals for companies in recent times: digital transformation. Despite this, the role played by enterprise IT developers has been essential in achieving this goal.

In fact, 92% of enterprise IT decision makers believe DevOps – a combination of approaches, practices, and tools that help businesses dramatically speed up the process of creating and applying software – they could have a big impact. on your digital transformation, according to the second part of the 4th annual study on digital transformation prepared by Couchbase, creator of NoSQL multicloud databases and commercial environment.

Likewise, 63% of respondents say flexibility was key to achieving their digital transformation goals. However, this flexibility came at a cost to businesses: 5 in 10 IT managers said their development teams had to do too much in too little time.

“In a year when companies struggled to adapt to more decentralized ways of working and rapidly changing markets, developers have come under great pressure to help their businesses grow. adapt to this new situation, “says Steve Yen, co-founder of Couchbase.” Development teams must have clear objectives in each project, as well as the necessary tools and technologies to be able to perform their work in an agile manner, while being able to adapt more quickly to the new situation ”.

The health crisis has forced both companies and their developers to strive to tackle different challenges such as setting clear and measurable goals within the team (40%), ensuring that professionals always have the right technology (40%), ensuring that these teams clearly understand the organization’s strategic goals (31%) and identify and resolve the challenges that development teams face (31%).

And, despite the fundamental role developers played during the pandemic, the challenges described kept them from reaching their full potential. In fact, 40% of those surveyed said their development teams were behind on their current projects.

However, organizations continue to bet and invest in developers. And, as the report prepared by Couchbase notes, development teams grew by an average of 20% in 2020. “To get the most out of this investment, you have to invest not only in people, but also in technology, in management and communication that help professionals succeed. If companies help their developers to be more nimble and flexible, it will be easier for them to ensure that they are focusing in the right direction. In a world of growing challenges, developers have a vital role to play. Investing in them correctly will be vital to achieve the digital transformation desired by companies ”, Yen sentence.

