Updated: Sunday, December 20, 2020 2:14 PM

Published on: 20.12.2020 13:35

“Libertad” was the most repeated demand of opposition parties during the demonstration called across virtually the entire country against LOMLOE, the education reform known as the “Celaá law”.

In Madrid, Pablo Casado participated with Isabel Díaz Ayuso and José Luis Martínez-Almeida, where the three reported their refusal of this law to the media. The popular leader asked Sanchez three things: “Freedom, quality and structure”.

“What else do they have to say to Pedro Sánchez so that he listens to the streets, the courts and Europe?” Casado wonders. Ayuso, for his part, criticized the fact that this reform took place “without any kind of consensus”, adding that “it does not solve any student problem”.

Almeida questions that the government is “going in the opposite direction” to what “the citizens are asking”. In addition, he sent a message to the president of the government, declaring that Pablo Casado “will be president of the government sooner than Sánchez thinks”.

On the citizens’ side, the deputy spokesperson for orange training, Edmundo Bal, asked the Executive to take advantage of the Senate plenary session next week to reintroduce Spanish as a lingua franca in the education reform .

Bal, together with the leader of the opposition in Catalonia, Carlos Carrizosa, participated in the vehicle demonstration that took place simultaneously in Barcelona and Tarragona. The deputy spokesperson of Cs underlined that this law supposes “an act of imposition” and of “restriction of the right of the parents to choose the mother tongue of their children” with Spanish as a vehicle with Catalan.

“The role has been adopted by the table through the PSOE and United We Can so that even those affected by the law cannot express their opinion and opinion to the committee,” said Bal, who added that this does. meant “to restrict” the “rights of political participation”.

Vox calls for the expansion of educational concerts “to guarantee justice and freedom”, stressing that its commitment to “families affected by cuts to educational freedom” is “unwavering”.