“It has become a crutch of sanchism”

The citizen senator so far and former secretary of the party organization during Albert Rivera’s stage, has communicated that he is leaving the “orange” formation due to disagreements with the current leadership of the party led by Inés Arrimadas, that he accuses of becoming “a crutch more of the sanchismo”.

This was announced by Hervías himself in a post on his official Twitter profile in which he reported on his decision attaching a letter explaining the reasons for his departure after the latest events in Murcia and the Community of Madrid.