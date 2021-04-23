“It is about democracy, it has cost us dear to achieve it and it will not stop”

Publication: Friday, April 23, 2021 12:51

After an abrupt debate in which United We can candidate for the elections of the Community of Madrid left the Cadena Ser fixed when Monasterio (Vox) questioned the veracity of the death threats received by Iglesias, the moderator Angels Barceló concluded with a intervention.

“There are many more of us Democrats, not just in the Community of Madrid, across the country, and Democrats will decide what happens in all elections, in these, in the following ones and beyond. “, began the journalist. “It is a question of democracy”, insisted Barceló, and “it has cost us dear to achieve it”. “I work in a democratic company, in which everyone has the right to express themselves,” he insisted in the face of criticism from the far-right candidate.

“It’s about everything, public spending, health … but above all democracy,” said Barceló, while reminding candidates Ángel Gabilondo (PSOE), Edmundo Bal (Cs) and Mónica García (More Madrid) how much it cost to get it.

A closing message that Monastery also wanted to interrupt. Trying to have the last word, candidate Vox insisted that she was not allowed to speak: “It is the dictatorship of being”.