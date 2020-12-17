“It is as if a plane crashes every day in Spain”

Updated: Thursday, December 17, 2020 1:28 PM

Published on: 12.17.2020 13:27

Nearly 50 doctors from Catalonia have signed a letter in which they ask for “caution” before the arrival of the vaccines against the coronavirus and “maximum collective rigor” and “sacrifice to face the third wave of COVID-19.

The signatory health workers are mainly responsible for the research groups of the Vall d’Hebron, Clínic, Del Mar and Sant Pau hospitals, and for primary care.

In the letter, they assure that “the number of people who develop the disease is still very high” as well as “the patients who develop sequelae after having overcome the infection”: “Of these, we still do not know how they will evolve in the medium and long term “.

Although in this second wave the death toll was not as high as in the first, which is due to the fact that “knowledge has improved on how to effectively treat the disease”, doctors point out that this was “as if every day in Spain an Airbus 320 type plane (the best days) or a Boeing 747 (the worst days) will crash”.

“We have seen in this second wave of the pandemic that physical distancing measures and the continued use of the mask outside the strictly single-family (bubble) area are essential to avoid spreading the infection,” they stress.

As for vaccines, they assure that “they have been shown to be very effective in preventing the disease” and stress that they offer “safety and confidence”, while asking to continue to take extreme precautions and to follow anti-ovid regulations.

In addition, health workers regretted that little was said about collateral damage to health, those linked to other diseases and that, due to the pandemic, “either has not been well. diagnosed or were diagnosed late “.

Thus, they point out that so far this year, 15% fewer cancer patients have been diagnosed and 40% fewer first visits for mental illnesses have been given. All this because “practically the entire health system will devote itself to treating a single disease in order to best overcome the first wave of the pandemic”.

“Whether we are at the exit of the tunnel will depend on how we face the remaining months with a spirit of sacrifice, respecting the measures of protection and physical distancing, social responsibility and adequate vaccination. The number of planes which crash in the coming months will depend on what we do in the coming weeks and during the Christmas holidays, ”the letter concludes.