“It is difficult for me to recognize certain decisions of the executive”

Updated: Wednesday, December 30, 2020 11:35 AM

Published on: 12/30/2020 10:06 a.m.

Lorena Roldán leaves Ciudadanos and joins the PP of Catalonia. This was announced on Tuesday by the so far deputy national spokesperson for the Orange party, who also resigned her senatorial seat and the rest of her organic functions in the party.

That same Wednesday, Roldán announced his withdrawal as an affiliate from the Cs leadership, as posted on Twitter, after what he described as a “long, and not easy, thought process”, and after having had discrepancies with “certain decisions” adopted in recent months by Cs.

“In recent months, it has been difficult for me to recognize certain decisions taken by the permanent executive of the party, many of which are taken unilaterally, deviating from the essence of the party,” he said.

“Ciudadanos was born as a dam to contain nationalism and not as a support for those who, with their pacts, give wings to those who seek to break up our country”, he reproached, referring to the agreements reached by the party of Inés Arrimadas and the executive in the last months.

“The governability of this country cannot rest on those whose objective is to blow up our rule of law, and that should always be a red line”, adds Roldán, who defends the need for “strong constitutionalism” that “puts the general interest in the foreground. to partisan interests.” “In this task there can be neither half measures nor hesitation,” he said.

Thus, less than two months before the holding of new elections in Catalonia, the deputy considers that “courage and openness” are necessary and that “today this project is embodied by Alejandro Fernández”, president of the PP Catalan: “It is an honor for me to announce that from today, I am joining your project in Catalonia, convinced that I am taking the step in the right direction”, he announced.

Roldán concludes his statement by thanking the former head of the Orange team, Albert Rivera – “he always believed in me” – and Fernández, “for trusting me and giving me the opportunity to continue to defend everything what I believe in and for what I have always fought. ”“ It will be an honor to walk this path together, ”he concludes.