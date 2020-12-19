“It is envious to see other European leaders who are in the rough and the rough”

Posted: Saturday December 19 2020 13:43

The president of Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, this Saturday asked the Spaniards to “compensate with common sense the irresponsibility” of the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, given the “absence of a Christmas plan” with restrictive and sanitary measures for all of Spain. .

The Ciudadanos leader insisted on a virtual appearance at party headquarters to congratulate the parties, which “became clear that the government has again generated uncertainty and washed its hands”.

Arrimadas declared that “the most important dates” in the family and social sphere are coming “after a very hard year for the Spaniards and with a Christmas which will be celebrated in a very complicated way”. “Many citizens see that this government has once again generated uncertainty,” he reiterated.

For Arrimadas, “it is envious to see other European leaders who are in the rough and the rough.” In Spain, according to Arrimadas, “we are already used to seeing how Sánchez comes out to talk about vaccines and European aid, but to talk about a Christmas plan and restrictions, as it is complicated, he does not come out. step and throws the ball forward. “.