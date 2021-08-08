It is forbidden to disturb employees on vacation

With the arrival of August, the holiday season par excellence in Spain begins. During this month, many people asked their bosses for time off. Decreases activity in administrations, activity of suppliers and customers. And in the face of the longest rest period for most staff, doubts arise.

Do I have to respond to my boss if he calls me or writes me an email or WhatsApp? The answer is no. The reclamador.es work team explains that “ the Organic Law on Data Protection 3/2018 protects workers who do not wish to respond to messages outside of their working day. Citizens have the right to digital disconnection in the workplace. ”

‘Forbidden’ to disturb on vacation

Therefore, this summer, users can put “vacation mode” in WhatsApp groups at work, without feeling guilty for neglecting their workplace on the beach. The boss can send a message outside of working hours, but the employee has the right to respond upon his return, after his incorporation.

And if there are still some who do not believe it, the penalties for having contacted the employee during his free time are not separate: companies can be exposed to fines of up to 6,000 euros for having violates these regulations.

As one can deduce, if the behavior of the company is punishable, the fact that the worker does not answer this call or this message cannot justify any type of reprimand, and even less his dismissal.

In addition, people who work remotely, including teleworking, have the right to digital disconnection outside of their working hours under the conditions set out in Article 88 of Organic Law 3/2018, of 5 December.

The BOE specifies that: “ Workers and employees of the public service will have the right to digital disconnection in order to guarantee, outside of legal or conventional working time, the respect of their rest times, holidays and vacations, as well as of their personal and family rights. privacy ”.

Finally, the director of human resources of reclamador.es, Ana Mohno, explains that: The right to digital disconnection is just that, a right and not a privilege, so it has always been respected as one more element of rest necessary and that, in the end, results in the satisfaction of the team and the improvement of its productivity at the same time. back from his vacation. ”

