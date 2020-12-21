“It is more than ever necessary that our professionals are up to date and thanks to virtualization, we have managed to reach them quickly and efficiently”

LETTER SIZE

Don’t miss the video interview!

Interview. Natalia Grijalba, Head of Learning at EY: “It is more than ever necessary that our professionals be up to date and thanks to virtualization we have managed to reach them quickly and efficiently”

We spoke with the training manager at EY who tells us how they have adapted to the circumstances of the pandemic and how technology has helped them effectively reach all of their employees. “Today training is very necessary and we must be constantly updating ourselves because what we know today remains stable in a short time and this leads us to be more resilient and to better accept change. hui was the pandemic, we don’t know what it will be tomorrow



BY RRHHDigital, 00:20 – 21 December 2020



With the end of 2020, it’s time to take a look at the main trends that have occurred in businesses and the work environment. And one of them, without a doubt, has been the impetus for online training. The coronavirus pandemic, the distancing we have had to face and the rise of teleworking have meant that training has had to adapt expressly to a new modality. And it is that if e-learning has gained ground in recent years, it is only this year that it has finally emerged.

In companies, they have taken this into account and have had to transform their training processes alongside technology, thanks to virtualization which has been essential in the consolidation of online training. “We had to rethink our training programs that we had and adapt them to the new digital environment, with the intention that they continue to be very interactive and just as practical as the face-to-face training”, explains Natalia Grijalba, head of the apprenticeship at EY, in an interview with RRHHDigital.

And this is because the head of the training department of the professional services firm is clear that technology has played a key role in this process of adaptation to e-learning in companies: “The virtualization of training has forced us to change format, without technology would not have been possible to continue training our professionals as we have done. “And, in addition to having access to all employees, he favored conciliation:” In addition, he encouraged people likely to have difficulty following training to be able to follow it. At this time when more than ever flexibility is needed in favor of conciliation has been very beneficial in this respect “.

Among other aspects, Grijalba stressed the importance of training today. “Nowadays training is very necessary and we have to constantly update ourselves because what we know today runs out in a short time and it causes us to be more resilient and to accept change better. Today has been the pandemic, we don’t know what it will be. tomorrow, ”he explains.

Don’t miss the interview!

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital

SEND YOUR COMMENT