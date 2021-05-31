“It is not permissible for a border to be attacked due to political disagreements”

Posted: Monday May 31 2021 4:08 PM

Pedro Sánchez responded forcefully to the Moroccan statement, which admits for the first time that the crisis with Spain in recent days is linked to the Sahara: “I reject this statement. It is unacceptable for a government to say that the borders are attacked by differences in foreign policy “

“This is not acceptable”, insisted the Prime Minister during the press conference following the Spanish-Polish summit which was held in Alcalá de Henares, Madrid. He accused Morocco of “using migration” “because of disagreements in foreign policy”: “It is not admissible to attack a border, to open borders because of disagreements in foreign policy”, he said. he added.

This Monday, Morocco dissociated what it calls a “serious crisis” with Spain from the fate of the leader of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, who appears this Tuesday before the National Tribunal. He warns that what he expects from Madrid is “an unambiguous clarification of its elections, its decisions and its positions” on the Sahara issue.

The Moroccan Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Monday, read before international agencies, a few hours before the appearance before Judge Santiago Pedraz of the Secretary General of the Polisario Front Brahim Ghali, recovering in a hospital in Logroño from a serious case of COVID -19, a hospitalization that the head of Spanish diplomacy, Arancha González Laya, justified “for humanitarian reasons”.

“The crisis cannot be reduced to a single man: it does not begin with his arrival, it will not end with his departure. It is above all a question of trust and mutual respect broken between Morocco and Spain (…) Legitimate Morocco’s expectations go further: they begin with a clarification, without ambiguity, on the part of the Spain, its elections, its decisions and its positions, ”said the statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is the first time that Morocco clearly “parks” the immediate fate of Brahim Ghali to transfer the crisis to the purely political field, considering that in Spain “there is collusion with the adversaries of the Kingdom (the Polisario Front)” , and the Ghali affair “revealed the hostile attitudes and harmful strategies of Spain vis-à-vis the issue of the Moroccan Sahara”.