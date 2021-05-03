It is Sophia, the robot who will give the data of the elections in Madrid

The Community of Madrid has launched an innovative system for sharing electoral participation data: a robot called Sophia.

The device was presented on Monday and is installed in the Data Center installed at IFEMA, from where tomorrow the results of participation in the elections will be shared.

Sophia is powered by artificial intelligence and has a humanoid appearance. Thanks to its use, journalists deployed in Hall 14 of IFEMA will be able to know in real time the main data and magnitudes that occur during election day.

The technology was developed in Hong Kong by Hanson Robotics, a company that ceded its use on election day, the regional government said in a statement.

The robot will be able to access data on the progress of participation by municipality, health protection measures, information on voting by mail and accessible, as well as resources available on the internet.

The president herself Isabel Díaz Ayuso, institutional act at the day of reflection, was able to ask Sophia a question: precisely, how many Madrilenians are summoned tomorrow from nine o’clock to the polls.