It is the ideal place to host innovative projects and attract talent to Barcelona

The 22 @ district has meant a total renovation of the industrial part of the city through innovation, creativity, design and technology. The presence of large companies, technology startups and international investors makes it the ideal place to host innovative projects and attract talent.

For this reason, Aticco has chosen to redefine its space on rue Pallars, and make it its new headquarters for its innovation projects and support for entrepreneurship. Aticco Bogatell, which until now only hosted large companies, is reinventing itself to strengthen links with the local territory and become the basis of its ecosystem in the Catalan capital.

The center becomes the site of the acceleration and open innovation programs of AticcoLab, the startup accelerator that the group launched almost a year ago. The program training workshops, the weekly programming of events around the world of startups and meetings with mentors and investors will take place there.

In addition, host the innovation poles that the company launches to be a growth engine. The first will be the Marketing and Communication Hub which was announced a few weeks ago and which they created with the Collegi de Marquting i Comunicaci de Catalunya. In the coming months, new Hubs from different verticals will be announced to activate and strengthen sectors undergoing digital transformation.

The building has 6000 m2 and offers a wide variety of flexible workspaces, designed to meet the current needs of any structure, large and small, with coworking spaces, private offices, Basecamp for startups, meeting rooms meeting and training and event space. In addition, it has large common areas, a gym, a canteen, rest areas and a large terrace with a 360o view of Poblenou. All of this helps retain corporate talent and improve team productivity and efficiency. The neighborhood offers the community a creative environment, full of design schools, international universities, cultural centers, artist studios … and a few minutes from the beach.

Gabriel Espn, CEO of Aticco says: “With this movement, Aticco’s innovative ecosystem takes a step forward to strengthen its local relevance, attract international investment and promote disruptive initiatives and emerging talent.”

