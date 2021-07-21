It is the municipalities of Andalusia that could have a curfew from Thursday

Marbella (Málaga), Conil de la Frontera (Cadiz) and Villanueva de Córdoba (Córdoba) are Andalusian municipalities with more than 5,000 inhabitants which this Wednesday July 21 exceeded the rate of 1,000 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days set by the Council as criteria for decreeing the closure of the perimeter and the judicial endorsement curfew, 24 hours after the meeting of the provincial public health alert committees to review the restrictions in force by the municipalities.

La Junta de Andalucía, on a proposal from the Regional Committee with a High Impact on Public Health (Committee of Experts), has decided to propose limiting mobility at night between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. in municipalities with more than 5,000 inhabitants who have a cumulative incidence over 14 days of more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

In the case of municipalities with less than 5,000 inhabitants, a specific assessment will be made. This measure must then be ratified by the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA).

According to the latest data updated by the Ministry of Health and Family, 25 municipalities exceed the rate of 1,000 cases in 14 days, but only three of them have more than 5,000 inhabitants, Tarifa (rate of 1 050), Conil de la Frontera (1,102), Villanueva de Córdoba (1,153) and Marbella (1,029).

Tarifa (Cadiz) has stopped exceeding the threshold of 1,000 cases, going from a rate of 1,050 this Tuesday to 973 this Wednesday. Pozoblanco too, which goes from 1,029 to 994. Both remove a possible curfew.

22 other municipalities with more than 1,000 cases

Of the 22 municipalities with a Covid rate greater than 1,000 but less than 5,000 inhabitants in which the provincial public health alert committees will have to decide whether or not to apply the closure of the perimeter, six are in Granada, five in Cordoba , five others in Malaga, three They are from Jaén and three others belong to Almería.

These municipalities are Ugíjar (2,225), Aldeire (1,587), La Calahorra (2,246), Agrón (1,154), Jayena (1,236) and Villamena (1,285) in Granada; Santaella (1,192), Cañete de las Torres (1,369), Pedro Abad (3,446), Conquista (1,092.9) and Pedroche (3,036) in Cordoba, and Alfarnatejo (1,099), Humilladero (1,031) , Villanueva de la Concepción (1,156), Benaoján (2,065) and Montejaque (1,475) in Malaga.

In Jaén, the municipalities with a rate above 1,000 are Lopera (2,684), Cambil (1,416) and Aldeaquemada (5,042), while the towns of Almeria are Alicún (2,985), Uleila del Campo (1 216) and Serón (1,279). El Viso (Córdoba), Istán and Casarabonela in Malaga, and Niebla (Huelva) cross the 1,000 mark on Wednesday.