it is the passengers who can enter without restrictions

Updated: Friday, May 21, 2021 9:59 AM

Published on: 05/21/2021 09:58

Spain is bracing for tourism with infections and a declining incidence of the coronavirus. After the start of the European Union’s agreement to open its external border to all people immunized with any of the vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency, the government is finalizing the list of countries that are not affected by due to restrictions on entry into our country.

Currently, the entries of third country nationals in Spain are governed by two criteria: essential trips with preventive measures and tourism without RAP or quarantine. We roll them up:

Essential travel

On June 30, 2020, the European Union accepted the recommendation of the temporary restriction of non-essential travel at the external borders of the supranational organization. Although it has drawn up a list of third countries whose residents have been exempted from these travel restrictions to the EU, there are still many who cannot enter the 27 without proof of travel.

Thus, as established by the executive, any third-country national will be refused entry, for reasons of public order or public health, unless he or she belongs to the ” one of the following categories:

– Usual residents in the European Union, by accrediting it with documents.

– Holders of a long-stay visa issued by a Member State or a State associated with Schengen who are heading to this country.

– Health professionals, including health researchers and elderly care professionals who are moving to or returning from their professional activity.

– Transport personnel, seafarers and aeronautical personnel necessary for the exercise of air transport activities.

– Diplomatic, consular, international, military, civil protection organizations and members of humanitarian organizations, in the exercise of their functions.

– Students who carry out their studies in the Member States or States associated with Schengen and who have the corresponding permit or visa and medical insurance, provided that they go to the country where they are studying and that the entry has take place during the academic year or the previous 15 days.

– Highly qualified workers whose work is necessary and cannot be postponed or carried out remotely, including participants in high-level sporting events taking place in Spain. These circumstances must be supported by documentary evidence.

– People traveling for imperative family reasons duly accredited.

– People who document reasons of force majeure or need, or whose entry is authorized for humanitarian reasons.

In addition, the Spanish government has compiled a list of third countries and administrative regions whose residents can make non-essential trips to the EU. These are residents of third countries who can enter Spain without RAP or any type of additional restriction:

1. Australia.

2. Israel.

3. New Zealand.

4. Rwanda.

5. Singapore.

6. South Korea.

7. Thailand.

8. China.

In addition, the government includes two special administrative regions of the People’s Republic of China: Hong Kong and Macao and as of May 24, 2021, the United Kingdom and Japan will be added to this list, as published by the government in the Journal. official. from Eastern State on the same Friday.

Countries required to submit a negative PCR

From July 1, 2020, all people who fly to Spain from other countries (including children of all ages), must complete the health control form (FCS) associated with their trip, to present it health control at the arrival airport in Spain. .

But in addition, all passengers coming from a country or zone at risk of coronavirus will have to present a certificate with a negative result of a PCR carried out in the 72 hours preceding their arrival in Spain in order to enter Spain.

Currently, here is the list of countries considered “ at risk ” in Europe:

1. Germany

2. Austria

3. Belgium

4. Bulgaria

5. Czechia

6. Cyprus

7. Croatia

8. Denmark

9. Slovakia

10. Slovenia

11. Estonia

12. Finland (except the region of Pohjoisja Itä-Suomi)

13. France

14. Greece

15. Hungary

16. Ireland

17. Iceland

18. Italy

19. Latvia

20. Liechtenstein

21. Lithuania

22. Luxembourg

23. Malta

24. Norway (except regions of Nordland, Troms og Finnmark and Trøndelag)

25. Netherlands

26. Poland

27. Portugal

28. Romania

29. Sweden

To this list are added all third countries except those listed above (in the list of exempt third countries), which will not require a PCR to enter Spain.

Spanish travelers abroad

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issues a series of recommendations for people traveling from Spain abroad, in addition to the need to know if the country to which they are going accepts the arrival of Spanish passengers or, if applicable , if there are any restrictions for them.

In addition, the executive recommends that people who intend to travel abroad to register in the travel register of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where all their personal data will be collected with the necessary guarantees of confidentiality so that, if they need them, they can be found. if they are in pain, a serious emergency.

Digital green certificate

Precisely today, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, will visit Turespaña’s stand to present the digital green certificate, on which the EU has been working for several months, with the aim of reactivating international tourism and whose exploitation will start soon.

This document will be issued in due time by the Ministry of Health or by the Autonomous Communities and will allow you to travel through the European Union safely, as it collects whether the person has received the vaccine or not, the number of doses that were inoculated and even the batch of the drug that was used in their immunization, among other data.

In addition, it will contain information on the tests that could have been carried out on the passenger: from the PCR to the notification of having beaten the coronavirus.

The certificate cannot be used to discriminate against tourists, but “rather aims to facilitate free movement within the EU and ease current restrictions”. This was stated in a statement from the European Commission, which from the start has been very straightforward with the imposition that under no circumstances can travelers who have not been vaccinated be excluded.

This certificate will be completely free, will have a QR code that makes it easy to read, and will be presented in English and the language of the country of origin. In addition, it can be presented in paper or digital format with the mobile phone.