it is the promising single-dose vaccine against the coronavirus

Madrid

Publication: Sunday, April 11, 2021 6:32 AM

From Tuesday, Spain will have four vaccines in the fight against the coronavirus. In addition to the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines, Janssen’s, the first single-dose vaccine, of which 300,000 doses should arrive in April.

This was announced by the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, this Saturday in Gran Canaria, without going into the details of the number of doses that will enter our country on Tuesday. Before, Janssen’s arrival was scheduled for Thursday, so two days are saved in the fight against the coronavirus. As soon as this first pack arrives, our country should receive 5.5 million bottles by June.

In “El Target,” Darias herself told Ana Pastor that 1,300,000 doses will arrive in May and 3,900,000 in June. “We are going to climb a lot from April,” he promised on March 21. Since then, it is true that the pace has accelerated as new roads have arrived.

“These vaccines arrive early Tuesday morning and in principle they will be applied according to the last update of the vaccination strategy in the same typology as those for RNA; that is to say, we will converge from 80 years down, “he previously explained the minister. the media.

This is Spain’s most immediate hope, a new illusion in the form of a vial with which it is planned to further relaunch the vaccination campaign, which this week ends its most intense and most intense seven days. prolific, during which more than a million and a half “punctures”.

This single dose vaccine aims to further accelerate the vaccination rate. Based on a viral vector, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be stored and distributed at a temperature between 2 and 8 degrees, like a regular refrigerator, and can be stored under stable conditions for two years at a temperature of -25 ° and -15 ° C..

Jannsen’s vaccine is of the non-replicating viral vector type. It uses a human adenovirus, that of the common cold, which is genetically modified so that it cannot replicate itself and so that it expresses in its membrane the spike protein (S) of the virus, which our body will recognize as foreign and against which it will create anti-overlaps.

Its effectiveness is far from in doubt, with 76.7% in the most severe cases 14 days after injection and 85.4% at 28 days. To avoid hospitalizations, on the other hand, its estimated effectiveness is 93% and 70% against symptomatic cases of coronavirus. Regarding its side effects and despite the fact that the possible relationship of this vaccine with four severe cases of coagulation is being investigated, the volunteers developed only mild or moderate symptoms.

The testimony of a volunteer for this vaccine brings us closer to what it feels like to receive the Janssen vaccine, telling what it was like before, during and after having received, if necessary, two doses of the vaccine. In his case, those brief symptoms were fatigue, muscle aches, and a little nausea, along with chills.

Sputnik, the other hope?

The other headline-grabbing vaccine that has not reached Europe is Sputnik V. The European Medicines Agency is in Moscow this weekend to see firsthand whether this vaccine could be imported into. European soil, which until now seemed impossible.

The European Commission does not consider that Sputnik V has sufficient production capacity to regularly supply member countries. Because the European Commission doubts Sputnik’s production deadlines, but now the ball is on the member countries, which will have to decide on their own and risk if they buy these vaccines, breaking the unity of the European environment during the pandemic.

This, of course, if the EMA says ‘no’ to this COVID-19 vaccine again. Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Austria and Germany opened the door to this vaccine before the common European vision, Italy and Greece leaving a “maybe” in the air.

Sputnik V was developed by the National Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Gamaleya of Russia. According to the EMA, this injection consists of two viruses: Ad26 and Ad5, which belong to the adenovirus family. “The Lancet” defended the effectiveness of Sputnik V, which succeeded in neutralizing the virus in 91.6% of cases, figures close to the effectiveness of Pfizer or Moderna.