It is the regulation of the Community of Madrid for shops and their workers

BY RRHHDigital, 5:30 pm – December 11, 2020



Although the coronavirus infection curve is bending in the Community of Madrid and everything seems to indicate that the vaccination will start in early 2021, the truth is that the incidence of Covid-19 remains very high and prevention measures will continue to be the same. maximums. Unlike other CCs. AA, Madrid has at no time closed the business, although regulations to combat the virus are and continue to be severe. Premises facing the public should take the greatest possible care of both customers and their own workers.

Buying hydroalcoholic gel and masks, maintaining limited capacity and a safe distance, and constant disinfection of spaces are some of the rules stores in Madrid must follow until the virus is over. defeated.

Prevention and hygiene measures for workers in general

Madrid entrepreneurs must have at their disposal hydroalcoholic gels or viricidal disinfectants registered and authorized by the Ministry of Health for hand hygiene.

In the event that a safety distance between workers of at least 1.5 meters cannot be guaranteed, they must have adequate protective equipment.

The other hygiene and prevention measures are:

Disinfection, cleaning and ventilation adapted to the intensity of use and the characteristics of the workstations. Fingerprint systems should be replaced or, if this is not possible, disinfected before and after use. The safety distance must also be applied in toilets, lockers, changing rooms and any common space of businesses and establishments. Any worker who presents symptoms compatible with the disease must leave their job until a health professional assesses their medical situation. The distance between workers in the premises with the public and customers or suppliers must be at least one meter when there are barriers or protective elements and 1.5 meters when they do not exist.

Organizational measures for installations and capacity control

The mandatory measures are:

Expose maximum capacity and minimum safe distance to the public in establishments, establishing procedures that allow attendance control and counting so that capacity is not exceeded. The distribution of spaces and the organization of the movement of people must make it possible, as far as possible, to maintain safety distances. In the event that the premises have two or more doors, those which are the entrance and exit must be activated differently. If necessary, signage systems and fences can be installed for access control, to avoid crowds. The marking of independent and compulsory routes, as well as any other measure, must comply with the evacuation conditions required by the regulations in force.

Most experts, as well as the Spanish government itself, agree that by June 2021, half of the Spanish population will be vaccinated. Until then, and possibly for a longer period, Covid-19 prevention measures will remain in effect at CAM.

