it is the security system for the elections in Madrid

Publication: Monday, May 3, 2021 2:17 PM

The Community of Madrid faces the holding of elections amid the coronavirus pandemic. And it will do it with a security device to avoid contagions, as they have already done in Catalonia, the Basque Country or Galicia, which also organized regional elections with the health crisis involved.

The Minister of Justice and the Interior, Enrique López, clarified that the security plan will be implemented thanks to the close collaboration of the municipal police, the national police and the civil guard.

According to the electoral list, approximately five million people will be able to vote among all the schools distributed in the Community of Madrid. Each table, assured the Minister of Health, will have a maximum of 750 voters and each member will have two FPP2 masks, a face shield and gloves.

It should also be noted that if a board member begins to feel unwell or exhibit symptoms compatible with COVID-19, they will be immediately isolated as a precaution and subjected to the appropriate tests.

In addition to these measures, the people who form the polling stations must maintain a distance of at least 1.5 meters between themselves and cannot share pens or documents.

With regard to the electorate, it is recommended to vote with the ballot paper prepared at home. In addition, surgical masks will be distributed at the entrance to the polling stations, hydroalcoholic gel and gloves. When entering the polling station, some marks will be visible on the ground that will indicate the route to maintain the safety distance between people and various security agents will be established in charge of controlling their capacity.

The Regional Executive has also established time slots for the elderly and / or populations at risk and for those who are infected or suspected of being infected. Although these times are not mandatory, but rather recommendations. These are the scratches that are envisaged:

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m .: vulnerable people over 65 From 7 p.m. to 8 p.m .: people infected with a coronavirus or suspects

The Government of the Community of Madrid has warned that queues could form and that the voting process could be slower, due to the capacity checks that will be carried out in each electoral college.