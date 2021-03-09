“It is very serious that this protects the privileges of an escapee”

Updated: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 1:01 PM

Published on: 03/09/2021 12:59

Very harsh message from the President of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, against United We Can for voting in the European Parliament against the end of Carles Puigdemont’s impunity. He accuses them of “defending the immoral privileges of those who have escaped justice.”

“Some will have to explain a lot of things to Spanish society. The first and most important is how they get into bullfighting against the privileges that were born on 15M”, he assured: “Such a degree of ‘inconsistency does not fit into my head “.

He said it seems “particularly serious” that it starts with people who are in an institutional position, because when a position is assumed, he recalled, “they promise to respect, respect and to enforce the laws “, and this, he insisted:” It is very serious “.

According to him, “protecting the courts with justice and protecting unequal privileges before the law is inconsistent, and almost a way of establishing political complicity with suspected criminals”

“People who accuse of having respected the rules and who have the obligation to enforce them protect these privileges which, moreover, will not help at all to solve the political problem which, according to them, exists in Catalonia”, he said in a statement. very energetic intervention.

Many leaders within the PSOE think the same, according to Esther Redondo, and no one is surprised by United We Can’s stance. “Obviously, they recognize certain sources in the executive that they don’t like because they are part of the government,” he adds.

Adriana Lastra, the parliamentary spokesperson, said she did not understand the position of those who voted against and believes that Unidos Podemos will have to explain it.

From Unidos Podemos, according to José Enrique Monrosi, they stress that the objective of the vote was only to request the extradition of Puigdemont so that he could be tried in Spain and that the Belgian justice, they add, has already declared that the Spanish courts are not. competent. They also say that their bet is dialogue.

Asked about this to Pablo Echenique, his spokesperson in Congress, he replied: “We have always said that we do not agree with the judicialization of political conflicts”.

El Gobierno will consider that, con la retirada de la immunidad al expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont y los también eurodiputados Toni Comín y Clara Ponsatí, el Parlamento Europeo respalda a la Justicia española y lanza el mensaje de que “los problemas de Cataluña se resuelven en Spain”.

It was the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha González Laya, who made the first assessment of the executive after the European Parliament supported the request for the withdrawal of immunity to Puigdemont, Comín and Ponsatí, as requested by the justice Spanish, and thus reactivate the Euroorders against him.

According to him, this decision sends a message of solidity of the rule of law in Spain and respect for the work of the Spanish justice. And he sees in this decision that “the problems of Catalonia are solved in Spain, they are not in Europe”.

Spanish MEPs in the European Parliament voted mainly in favor of lifting the immunity of Carles Puigdemont, Toni Comín and Clara Ponsatí, although the government partners, PSOE and Podemos, voted divided and the majority of the small parties were are opposed to the withdrawal of this privilege.

Among the 59 Spanish deputies, the deputies of the PSOE (21), PP (13), Ciudadanos (7) and Vox (4) voted in favor of the request requested by the Spanish justice, as well as the liberal MEP Javier Nart, which add a total of 46 members.

The 5 United We Can MPs voted against, left-wing MEP Miguel Urbán; the PNV deputy, Izaskun Bilbao; that of Bildu, Pernando Barrena; both from ERC, Diana Riba and Jordi Solé; and all three from JxCat.

The President of the Social Democratic Group in the European Parliament, Iratxe García, has said that United We can explain why he spoke against the withdrawal of this privilege. “It will be Podemos who will have to explain why they made the decision not to cooperate with the justice system. It is their responsibility and it is they who must give explanations to Spanish and European citizens,” García said at a conference release after the Eurocamara vote.