“It is worrying that the intensive care units are still busy and the death toll is high”

Publication: Saturday February 27, 2021 19:50

José Félix Hoyo, epidemic expert, told LaSexta that it is “good news” that the accumulated incidence has fallen, as well as the infections, but he recalled that “the ICUs are still busy and there is still a high number of deaths “, which for the epidemiologist is” worrying “. “Patients keep coming, especially young people, so it is necessary to maintain the measures,” he said.

In this sense, the expert underlined that they left “the pressure to see very young people infected with a disease which can be prevented by public health measures and which has not been controlled”, for which he warned that “this is still way ahead. “We have a little bit of time to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Hoyo said.