“it-seems-that-there-is-no-other-remedy-than-confinement,-but-i-hope-i-can-enjoy-christmas”

In the Cathedral of San Esteban they prepare for the afternoon mass. The faithful begin to go to the banks, tourists stroll through the aisles of the temple and admire the treasures of one of the main symbols of Vienna. “Where is the queue to get vaccinated?” Asks Zoran Mancovic, a student of 22, who he’s coming for the second dose of the covid vaccine – 19. “We vaccinate from Thursday to Sunday, from 10. 00 to 21. 00 ″, replies Matthias Haschke, one of the employees of the cathedral, who has enabled a side chapel for punctures. It’s Wednesday, so Mancovic will have to find another of the many walk-in vaccination centers open in the Austrian capital – in supermarkets, shopping malls, street stalls, buses – to encourage raising an immunization rate in Austria that is around the 66% (compared to 79, 1% of Spain), too it goes down to counteract a fourth wave of the virus worse than the previous ones that adds more than 15 every day. . 993 deceased) in a country of 8, 9 million inhabitants. “I am not a risk person, but now I need the vaccination certificate to work and go out,” argues the student to explain why he is among the laggards.

The eyes have settled on this week on Austria as one of the epicenters of the new onslaught of the covid – 19 in Europe, which also drags to Germany, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia, among others, and which has led the governments to surround the unvaccinated population to increase the immunization rate.

The Austrian Government, led by the Christian Democrats in coalition with the Greens, tried with a confinement of those not immunized since Monday, and beforehand imposed the so-called 2G (vaccinated or healed passport) for enter restaurants, non-essential shops and other services, but it was too late. Intensive care units were reaching their limits, especially in the Upper Austria and Salzburg regions, and medical experts and staff raised the alarm. In the end, on Friday, the Executive accepted what seemed inevitable: a confinement (the fourth) of the entire population during 20 days —with outings to work if necessary, buy food and medicine, take care of sick relatives and go for a walk, and with non-essential commerce and gastronomy closed—. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg insisted that “vaccination is the only way out of this vicious circle” and announced a law that will make immunization mandatory next February. The government’s decision led thousands of people – ultras and skeptics of the vaccine and the covid, mainly – to demonstrate this Saturday in the capital against what they consider a “dictatorship” and the intention to impose immunization, a debate that is already beginning to warm up.

Part of the population had already assumed days ago that at least another confinement was coming. “It seems that there is no other remedy. I hope they do it as soon as possible to be able to enjoy Christmas ”, asked Christoph on Thursday, from 27 years, in the traditional Christmas market of St. Stephen’s Cathedral, where the drink stalls are cordoned off to control the covid passport. “With a g lühwein this gets along better ”, he added with resignation. Greta Frühwirt, 69, was preparing a day later to close her clothing and jewelry store: “This is unnerving, they promised us that the vaccine was the remedy. I feel deceived by politics. ”

Few masks on the street, none in restaurants after the pertinent control of the covid certificate (which they call a green passport) and yes in shops, the great most FPP2, which are also mandatory in Vienna transports, including the airport. On an arrival flight, they already warned this week that “when you step on Austrian soil, the surgical procedure is no longer valid.” Despite the measures, which have been kept stricter in Vienna – the incidence is lower in the capital – and the queues that are seen these days to get vaccinated, it has not been enough to cut the wave of infections.

How did things go wrong? In July, the Christian Democratic Party (ÖVP) launched a campaign with then-Chancellor Sebastian Kurz – who resigned in October due to a corruption investigation – as the protagonist and the slogan: “Dominate the pandemic, combat the crisis.” “The situation was calm, it was suggested that everything had passed and the vaccination campaign, which had started well, was deflated. Until we got into the European caboose ”, explains Peter Klimek, a complex systems researcher at the Medical University of Vienna. Added to this was a mass of reluctance to the vaccine “greater than in other European countries”, and a far-right party (FPÖ) that campaigns against the restrictions in the name of freedom, which “encourages the skeptics.”

In autumn a plan came to apply restrictions based on the saturation of the ICUs, but the virus was ahead. The opposition now blames the Executive – in which there has been tension with Los Verdes asking for more forcefulness – for not having reacted in time. “The sensible thing to do would have been to act earlier,” Klimek considers. The path now goes through reaching a high percentage of vaccinated and cured, and promoting the third dose, he says, so that the health system does not overflow.

“At least in Vienna, the Local authorities already warned in summer not to take the virus lightly. We are not the problem, but now we will confine ourselves out of solidarity ”, says Manfred Waltmann, aged 51, while having dinner with his wife, Franziska, 40 years, in a street food stall in Vienna. With the debate on a confinement settled, the mandatory vaccination debate has been opened, “a difficult issue, but unfortunately it seems a necessary step.” Both work for the City Council, in the hands of Social Democrats, and Franziska leads a team of 30 people, among whom there are five who do not know have been vaccinated.

A “poor” vaccination campaign

Last October, 9% of the population doubted whether to get vaccinated and a 14% rejected the immunization, a percentage that is now around 17%, according to political scientist Barbara Prainsack, of the Austrian Corona Panel Project of the University of Vienna, who analyzes through surveys Austrian attitudes to the pandemic. A vaccination campaign planning “deficient, with different systems in the regions” has contributed to feeding the group of doubtful and laggards. “Appointments should have been sent (as happened in part in Spain), so that people had to cancel them in order not to go,” he points out.

There are also less immunized among the population of minors income and training, doubtful with the effects of the vaccine and there are those who have subscribed to conspiracy theories or conceive their rejection as a protest against the Government. In addition, the expert points out, there are those who drink from a romantic tradition of the 19th century of an idealized and pure nature that leads to the conviction “that the body has its immune system, that it should not be injected.”

In front of the thousands of people protesting this Saturday in Vienna, University research indicates that in October a 40% supported compulsory vaccination, and a 58% do so for professions exposed to a high risk of contagion, such as health workers.

The pressure of restrictions and vaccination campaigns – Upper Austria, with the lowest rate and the highest incidence of infections even raffles an electric car among the immunized – has begun to take effect: on Friday more than 117. 536 doses were put, according to official data. Most were from the third batch (83. 734). Liselotte Bayern, 80, received hers on Thursday at a mall: “I didn’t really want to get vaccinated, but I don’t want to let myself be locked up.