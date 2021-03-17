Updated: Wednesday, March 17, 2021 11:56 AM

Posted: 17.03.2021 11:10

During Wednesday’s government scrutiny session, a deputy from the Popular Party of Huelva shouted at Más País leader Íñigo Errejón to go see the doctor when he spoke about suicides and mental health in the pandemic. This is Carmelo Romero, who has apologized for the swear word.

“I apologize to Mr. Errejón for the comment I made during the government scrutiny. It was an unfortunate sentence,” he wrote on his Twitter account. Likewise, the popular stresses that “at no time” was its intention to refer to “the sick or the families of people with mental illness, whose pain I recognize and whom I have always tried to help in. my different responsibilities, as recognized by the different associations of Huelva. », He concludes.

In this sense, about his intervention, Errejón has already complained that his question was greeted with a few laughs in the hemicycle, and he recalled the importance of the mental health problems generated by the pandemic, even if this does not seem to be in the political news. . “It is not topical, but it is of the utmost importance,” said Errejón, who also recalled a fact: 10 people commit suicide every day in Spain.

“If I say diazepan, lexatin, etc… we all know what we’re talking about. Why have we standardized on being on medication all the time?” Errejón asked. At the end of his intervention, it was when the cry “go to the doctor” was heard. Errejón gestured against this sentence and spontaneously a good part of the deputies applauded him to express their support.

Andrea Levy criticizes Romero’s comment

Although of popular training they have already told laSexta that Romero’s comment was “unhappy”, another member of the PP, in this case in Madrid, Andrea Levy, criticized his partner’s comments: “Go to the doctor “It is neither an insult nor an attack, nor to ridicule anyone, whatever the ideological distance one has with Íñigo Errejón,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

In this sense, Levy stresses the importance of mental health and deeply rejects the disrespect in the bedroom: “Just as mental health is essential for everyone, the dehumanization of the politician perverts our democratic health,” he said. .