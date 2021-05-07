“It was not my intention to generate this noise”

Publication: Friday, May 7, 2021 19:51

Vanessa Lillo, number 3 on the United We Can list in the Community of Madrid, has published several messages explaining the controversy generated around an audio leak in which she describes the members of the purple squad as “rats” and “scoundrels. “.

This audio, sent to a private group, reflects the unease of the member of Izquierda Unida at the treatment to which she says she has been subjected in recent weeks during the electoral campaign for the 4M.

“There put on the mask, because they came to say the top five. And I say, now that I’m number 3? After the whole campaign, you have me covered,” he said in said audio.

Now Lillo has broken his silence through his personal Twitter account, in which he apologizes if he has “hurt or offended anyone” and stressing that it is “a private conversation in an area totally foreign to politics. »Which he assures us that he considers« trustworthy », something which« makes everything more painful, if possible ».

“So these are not statements, in fact, I never made any public statements or disclosed anything related to internal differences, normal in any political space, having always used internal channels to resolve them, and this will continue to be the case, ”he explained.

In addition, he criticizes that the publication of this audio “supposes a crime” and an “invasion” of his privacy. “I have always acted with responsibility and I did not intend to generate this noise, with what was an outlet after a difficult campaign,” he adds. He ends by showing his commitment to “defend the working class of Madrid”.