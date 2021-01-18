“It was very good for me, it didn’t hurt or anything”

Publication: Monday, January 18, 2021 10:43

Araceli Hidalgo is only one step away from achieving coronavirus immunity. And it is that you already have the two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine necessary to achieve this.

“I did not feel the sting. The vaccine did me very well”, these are his first statements after receiving the second dose. She is happy to have been one of the “chosen ones” and encouraged all Spaniards to be vaccinated “to get rid of this virus”.

Before the laSexta microphones, she admitted that “she was a little nervous”, but it didn’t “hurt”. “The first was fine for me and now I don’t feel anything,” he added.

We need to get vaccinated to get rid of this virus “

She also asked the population to do the same as she in turn so that “we are not responsible for what we have on us” and that we can end this health crisis as quickly as possible.

This woman, who became one of our heroines at the age of 96, has a clear wish: to be able to see her family again once the vaccine has taken effect. And it is that since the start of the pandemic in our country, he has not been able to see his.

Already this Sunday, Nieves Cabo, 82 years old from Compostela, has become a pioneer of vaccination in Spain, having been the first to receive the second dose from the German laboratory.