“it-went-too-far-with-the-restrictions-on-access-to-relatives-in-the-residences”

Adelina Comas-Herrera (49 years, Girona) has led a team that has monitored throughout the pandemic mortality in residences of more than 20 countries. She is a specialist in care policy and has lived in the UK for 26 years, where she works at the London School of Economics and Political Science. There has been a dispute with the quality of the data, but with figures up to January it concludes that 4 of each 10 deaths were of people who lived in those centers, as he recently explained at a congress of the Age and Life Foundation. In his opinion, financing fails, working conditions and residential models have become obsolete.

Question. Why has it been so difficult to keep a death count in residences?

Answer. In most countries the information systems do not collect much data on people who are in residences. One of the few positive things about the pandemic is that many of them now have better monitoring systems. Many did not even know how many people lived in the centers or how many staff they had.

P. Spain is one of those countries.

R. This is because the system, and even the entire governance of the system, is highly fragmented. There are many levels of government: ministries, autonomous communities, councils, local entities … What we have is chaos, they all collect data, but these information systems do not talk to each other. We have to fix it. Many countries are in it. This fragmentation is, in part, what means that this sector has not been modernized until now.

Q. Is the data reliable?

R. There is a problem, especially in the first wave, when there was little capacity to test in residences. We are careful when comparing international data because the quality is not very robust. If in one country 8% of residents have died and in another 1%, we know that there is a big difference, but it cannot be compared between 4%, 5% or 6%, they are figures that are very similar to each other.

P. What has gone wrong so that there is so much mortality in nursing homes?

R. There has been a lot of talk about the perfect storm because so many factors have come together. It is a population at risk in the face of the coronavirus: very old, usually with other diseases and fragile health. In addition, when you live in a place with many people, it is very difficult to prevent the virus from being transmitted, and distance from caregivers is impossible here. Especially at the beginning of the pandemic, in many countries access to personal protective equipment or tests was not prioritized, and they found themselves with too few personnel to face the situation, because they were getting sick. It was hard. This improved and in many places in the following waves there was a lower proportion of deaths among those who lived in residences than in the first wave. In a large number of countries it took to understand the importance of setting the highest standard of protection in residences .

P. What structural failures has the pandemic revealed in residences?

R. The biggest problem is the conditions in which the staff works. The second, the infrastructure of the centers. And the third would be the lack of mechanisms not only for monitoring, but also for communication. As for the staff, you charge less if you are a nurse in a nursing home than in a hospital, with the same level of qualification, and the same for assistants. In almost all countries there are shortages and difficulties in recruiting and retaining staff. In the Nordics it is different, but in almost all the others, the level of training and professional progression is very low. This makes it very unattractive. In England nursing homes are warning that they cannot guarantee quality of care because they are too understaffed.

Q. What role does public funding play?

R. Much of the Financing in this sector is public, and a very low price is paid for the service to providers, who cannot pay more than what they receive from the contract. We are trapped in very low wages.

Q. Is it one of the structural failures?

R. Financing systems are not sustainable for the level of demand and quality we want to aspire to. We have gone to a model in which we have very outdated residences, in most countries there are centers designed for many people, with little private space, and that has made it very difficult to contain the virus. Although in the Nordics it is different. In Denmark, you have your own mini apartment inside the residence, with your living room, kitchen and bedroom.

P. Spain is one of the countries in which the highest proportion of residents died, with data up to January. That almost 8% multiplies by four the figure of Germany. Why is this?

R. Spain had a very strong attack of covid in the first wave and this is reflected both in the community and in the residences, with many deaths. And in Germany the pandemic, especially in the first wave, could be better contained, perhaps due to its enormous effort in locating contacts of positive cases from the beginning.

Q. Are there countries that have not had a problem in residences?

R. If they have had a problem outside the residences, they have also had it inside, and this reflects that some places were better prepared for a pandemic, both outside and inside the centers. This is the case of Korea, Singapore or Hong Kong, which have had previous experiences with this type of virus. I do not know of any country that has contained the virus very well in residences but that had a high incidence abroad.

Q. Failed to prioritize residences at the beginning?

R. Care must be taken when interpreting the data, but in the countries with the greatest impact in the first wave, in the second they implemented stronger measures and the proportion of deaths in residences decreased. In the spring of 2020, five out of ten deaths were of elderly living in residences. We did not see this proportion again later. If we had been able to implement measures or prioritize residences earlier, perhaps there would have been fewer deaths. It is also possible that if more people had had access to hospital care, they would have survived, although this is difficult to verify with data. From the press, we know that in countries like Italy or Spain there was a collapse and in some places people were denied hospitalization for living in residences, without considering whether they could benefit from treatment.

P. Is the cause of lower mortality in Some countries is on the quality of services?

R . We do not have good mechanisms to compare the quality of services between countries. What we have seen is that the size of the residences affects the number of deaths: the larger they were, the proportionally more people died. Another thing that is clear are the nurse ratios: the less there is, the more risk the residency has. And the other factor is shared rooms and bathrooms. A study in Canada shows that if everyone had been in individual rooms with their own bathroom, there would have been fewer deaths. These are lessons to take into account because this is not going to be the last virus to visit us.

Q. Those who live in residences have suffered severe restrictions. What impact have they had?

R. There is increasing evidence that cognitive decline has occurred, especially in people with dementia. Feelings of loneliness, abandonment and even health effects have increased due to confinement in small spaces. They have paid a very high price. Restrictions on access to family members went too far, especially when many were the first to be vaccinated and play a very important role in the emotional health of residents. They were not trusted enough, it was a failure not to give them a role on a day-to-day basis. I hope that one of the things we learn from this is that when a person goes to a residence they continue to have the right to a family life and to decide about their day to day life. In most countries there is no mechanism to ensure this is respected.

P. How has this crisis changed the sector?

R. If we try to look for something positive, we have never heard so much about this sector. It has been for very negative reasons, but I think we can turn it as an opportunity, solve some of these structural, governance and financing failures. If they are not fixed, it will be very difficult to fix the rest of the problems. And the population must think that their votes count when it comes to changing the system. In Denmark, having a good plan for social services is important for politicians. In Spain we have entered a kind of vicious circle, in which it is an intractable problem and it is better not to talk about it much. It exploded in our faces when the pandemic hit.