it will be a nice demonstration of laSexta to follow the elections in Madrid

Updated: Friday, April 30, 2021 5:08 PM

Published on: 04/30/2021 5:07 PM

Next Tuesday, the Community of Madrid has a decisive appointment with the ballot box. Election day and scrutiny will be experienced extensively on laSexta. In addition to the live follow-up of the day’s developments on LaSexta Noticias and in the daily edition of ‘Al Rojo Vivo’, as well as in ‘Más Vale Tarde’, the channel will broadcast the special ‘ARV Target Madrid’ late in afternoon ”, directed and presented by Antonio García Ferreras.

The channel, which maintains its commitment to continuous and last-minute information, is launching this special, which will begin at 7.25 p.m. to analyze the news of the day and discuss the results of the elections in Madrid with experts in the field.

Objective ARV Madrid, which will last all election night, will have a team made up of political scientists such as Lluís Orriols, Pablo Simón and Sandra León and analysts such as Manuel Cobo, Angélica Rubio, Ignacio Escolar and Rodrigo Blázquez.

In addition, laSexta has planned a spectacular display in its coverage from the headquarters of the main parties, with a team consisting of Ana Pastor and Verónica Sanz, among other journalists in the network.

LaSexta Noticias teams will wait for the start of polling day, with the opening of schools and the votes of the candidates. From 11:00 am, “Al Rojo Vivo” will keep the bet for the last minute information and the live.

At 2:30 p.m., LaSexta Noticias, with Helena Resano, will expand the information on the development of elections in Catalonia. From 5:15 pm, “Más Vale Tarde” will take over, with Mamen Mendizábal joining the election coverage with direct reports and reporting on the elections in Madrid.

Once again, laSexta puts all his passion for election nights at the service of spectators in elections that will not only determine who will lead the Community of Madrid in the years to come, but will also influence the political landscape at the national level by being considered. a plebiscite for various political leaders.

Internet coverage

LaSexta’s special programming can be followed live via ATRESplayer, including its international version, where it will be available on demand following its live broadcast.

LaSexta Noticias, through its website and its profiles on social networks, will also follow the evolution of the election day minute by minute.