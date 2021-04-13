“It will continue to increase but not at the speed of other waves”

Published: Tuesday April 13, 2021 8:59 AM

The effects of Holy Week have already been noticed. In barely a week, the incidence has increased by 26 points, this Monday it amounted to nearly 200 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants. And the fact is that, despite the limits of the regional perimeter, the Easter holidays could have generated greater intra-community mobility.

In fact, Fernando Simón pointed out that the data for this Monday, when 22,744 infections were added, “may give us clues as to what happened at Easter.” Although a “large increase” is observed, it does not occur at the speed of previous waves.

The director of the Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES) called for calm because it is possible “to stop what is to come, we can avoid reaching the incidence of 250 or 300”. So, it is clear that in the next few days “it will continue to increase”, but it can be controlled.

To try to prevent the fourth wave from looking like the previous ones, he said, “the measures implemented before and after Easter will help us”, such as the closure of the perimeters, the curfew or the reduction of capacity. .

Another aspect to underline is the evolution of the vaccination plan. And that is, “just having more immunity means the speed isn’t that fast.” According to the latest data provided by the Ministry of Health, to date 10,784,997 vaccines have been administered throughout Spain, or almost 90% of the 11,993,715 vaccines received.