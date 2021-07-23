Madrid

Posted: Friday July 23 2021 11:07 AM

Carolina Darias opened one of the vaccination melons this Friday. Vaccinating children – whose ability to be transmitters is far from scientifically proven, as the president herself recalls – appears to be the key to achieving long-term immunity goals.

In an interview with Onda Cero this Friday, the Minister of Health announced that it is an “important” debate which, moreover, will make a lot of talk: “After the vaccination of children under 12, the pediatric vaccine debate. We will see under what conditions it is produced, but I know that it will not be without controversy “, slips the leader.

In that sense, the reality is that the idea is on the table. According to Health, the first contacts have already taken place between the Executive and certain pediatric associations to investigate possible consequences. Even so, as Darias points out, it’s a decision that will be made gradually, as the scientific evidence grows, but which in a way is on the roadmap to ending COVID.

“We are starting to work on it with associations. Many say that children are not the transmitters, but this being a certainty, if we want to have complete immunity we must be able to do it,” said Darias, who nevertheless returns once. . more to launch a call to go with lead on this question: “We will go there calmly, to generate a consensus starting from the scientific evidence, which is not yet there, and to go there little by little”, he concludes.

EMA approved vaccination for adolescents, but not for children

So far, the European Medicines Agency has authorized vaccination of people between the ages of 12 and 15 with the antidote Pfizer, while Moderna has repeatedly stated that its vaccine is also effective in this age group.

The fact is that, regarding pediatric vaccination, the authorities are still waiting for more information. Even if measures have already been taken in this direction, because Moderna confirmed last March that it had started testing its bottles in children between 6 months and 12 years old.

The same goes with Pfizer, which more recently, in June, announced the start of a clinical study to test its vaccine in children under the age of twelve. In addition, with Spain among the test countries, alongside the United States, Finland and Poland. Concretely, this research is carried out with the participation of 4,500 children, in whom different doses are tested. In any case, the EMA is actively monitoring all this type of evidence, even if nothing augurs that the debate, as feared Darias, will not be heated.