Publication: Monday, January 18, 2021 20:11

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, expressed her concern about the possible entry of the South African and Brazilian strain through Madrid Barajas airport. Asked about the impact that the suspension of flights would have for the transmission of these new strains, the director of the Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies was frank.

“The connections with South Africa, I do not know who proposes it, but it would be a song in the sun”, he underlined, while also indicating that no theft with this origin has been received. since weeks.

However, Simón appreciated the proposal to suspend these connections, and said travelers from Brazil will be screened “to make sure the PCR is done and done right”.

“The situation with South Africa and Brazil, at the moment, is a very controlled risk group,” he insisted, although that “does not mean that the strains cannot enter”, he said. indicated the expert.

The regional president asked the government to study the suspension of flights from Brazil and South Africa until more information is available on their new strains.

“The government acted belatedly when it decided to close flights with the UK when it was known that this strain was very dangerous and that it is currently explosive throughout Spain,” Ayuso criticized in a statement. video posted on social networks. This is why he is asking to act quickly now with these new variants of the virus which he says are even more dangerous than the British virus. “We have to prevent the virus from entering Barajas again. It would start over.”

The request has already received a response from Health, which has no plans to cancel flights from these countries at this time.