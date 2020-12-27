Italian archaeologists find ancient street grocery store in Pompeii buried in volcanic eruption: beautiful 2,000-year-old grocery store found in Pompeii city in Italy

Strong points:

Archaeologists have found a 2,000-year-old grocery store in the Italian city of Pompeii. The city of Pompeii was buried under a pile of ash after an explosion in Jwalamukhi in 79 CE and large numbers of people were killed. Now, after so many years, archaeologists have found a supply of hot food and drink on which the frescoes are made. This old food store looked like the modern street grocery store and the Roman people passing by ate food.

In ancient times, these stores were called Termopolium in the Latin language, where there was a counter for hot drinks. The shop is located in the Regio V archaeological park in the city of Pompeii and has not yet been opened to the public. For the first time on Saturday, the world made itself known to this store. Not only that, some of the food that is around 2000 years old is also inside the terracotta pot found here.

It’s an extraordinary discovery: archaeologist

The counter next to the store was decorated with brightly colored graffiti. Animals have been made in some of these frescoes. The rooster and the duck are visible there. Both are believed to be part of the food menu at this time. Massimo Ossana, director of the Pompeii Archaeological Park, said: “This is an extraordinary find. This is the first time that we have dug an entire store.

Archaeologists have found heavily decorated bronze bowls. Apart from this, jars of seromic and a bottle of alcohol used for cooking soup were also found. The city of Pompeii is 23 km south-east of Naples. About 13,000 people lived here at the time of the volcanic eruption. All these people were buried under the lava and ash from the volcano. This explosion was so terrible that many atomic bomb type energies were produced. The remains of pork, fish, snail and cow meat were found in food scraps found in the shop.

Lava, ash and gas wreaked havoc 34 km away

There is a volcano in the Gulf of Naples in the Campania region of Italy, which is not known by Mount Vasavius. Around him were the cities of Herculaneum and Pompeii of ancient Rome. This volcano erupted in 79 CE. Vast amounts of lava, ash, and gas engulfed areas up to 21 miles away during the volcano eruption. There was massive destruction on his part.

Herculaneum was not far from Mount Vasavius. When the volcano exploded, 300 people took refuge in boathouses to save their lives. They all had terrible deaths. The surrounding temperature had become very high due to the gas and lava coming out of the volcano. After the surroundings were horribly heated, their blood began to boil and the skulls burst. The bodies of all were found after around 1900 years in 1980.