“It’s a personal performance of the king”

Wednesday, December 9, 2020 8:20 PM

09/12/2020 20:04

The government has issued a first reaction to the announcement made by lawyers for Juan Carlos I, informing that the King Emeritus has paid more than 678,000 euros to the Treasury to regularize his tax situation. You did it on time, without prior request, the tax authorities will therefore not open any investigation.

In the words of the vice-president of the government, Carmen Calvo, it is “an action of a personal nature by King Juan Carlos”, who made public the letter from his lawyers, so that the government “no ‘has nothing to add ”. “With this publicity, everyone has knowledge,” said the socialist.

In this payment, the interest and increases on the tax debt that it had with the Treasury for the use of the “ Royal black ” cards between 2016 and 2018, when it was no longer inviolable, were included. With these opaque accounts, through the Mexican Allen Sanginés-Krause and with the help of an alleged leader, the colonel of the air force, Nicolás Murga Mendoza, hotels, trips and restaurants, among others, were paid.

Alberto Núñez Feijóo, president of the Xunta de Galicia, considered this gesture as something “positive”: “Regularizing its obligations with the Treasury is always positive, there are politicians who have done it, and also men of ‘business”. Consider the “popular” that in this way it is verified that “any citizen who is important or not, has the same obligations as everyone”. In addition, he added: “Surely, the tax agency will have the same treatment as the others.”

Pablo Echenique, parliamentary spokesperson for United We Can, emphasized the figure according to which the King Emeritus would have defrauded the Treasury: € 678,000. Echenique called this figure an “international shame”, and recalled other surveys in which the king is involved: “51 years of interprofessional minimum wage. Only in one of the pufos he has. For the 65 million of Corinna has not paid anything, for example. And what he will have and we do not know. “

The head of the Más País group, Íñigo Errejón, accused the government of being “an accomplice in this circus”, and said on Twitter that “the Spanish people are of legal age and deserve an explanation”. “We will ask again for transparency in Congress,” he insisted.