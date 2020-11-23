“It’s a timely, super exciting project and I think we’re going to do a really good job”

LETTER SIZE

Interview. Eduardo Martn Cardona, CEO of Alares: “It’s a timely project, super exciting and I think we’re going to do a very good job”

RRHHDigital was able to meet with the new CEO of Alares, who assesses how his arrival in the company went as well as the objectives he proposed in his time at the helm. “The most important in a company are the collaborators, I don’t know anything other than to obtain results thanks to the people ”, he explains in the interview.



BY RRHHDigital, 00:20 – 24 November 2020



After several weeks in power, Eduardo Martn Cardona’s cachet in Alares is already being noticed. The importance of people has been one of the fundamental pillars of his company policy since his arrival in the company as CEO. “The most important thing in a business is the people, I don’t know how to do anything other than get results from people. My goals at Alares are to work with people, to listen to them, to know their personal needs… ”, he explains in an interview with RRHHDigital

Eduardo Martn reviews for RRHHDigital how his arrival in the company went and how his first weeks in his new position are going. In addition, he tells us about his career, his exciting debut at Inditex, his goals at Alares and the current situation, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s an exciting project because it is more relevant than ever because we are going to have to take more and more care of our loved ones. It is a project that comes at the right time, super exciting and I think we are going to do very good job, ”stands out in the interview.

