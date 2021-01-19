“It’s an exercise in solidarity”

Updated: Tuesday, January 19, 2021 11:38 AM

Published on: 01.19.2021 11:35

The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, reported on Tuesday that the agreement between Spain and Andorra for the resale of 30,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to our neighboring country has been approved.

The document was published in the State Official Gazette, where it is stated that the sale is part of the plan to help small countries in Europe receive their doses. Specifically, these are Andorra, Monaco, San Marino and Vatican City, as well as Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

According to Illa, this is an agreement that reflects the commitment of the European Union with its allies: “It is an exercise of responsibility and solidarity imposed by the impossibility of small countries to sign contracts with pharmaceutical companies, ”he wrote on his Twitter account.