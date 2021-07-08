“It’s as bad as ‘sugar kills'”

Posted: Thursday July 08, 2021 10:17 AM

The “Less Meat, More Life” campaign has not only put cattle farmers and some opposition parties on a war footing: the action has also not been very successful within the government. coalition.

This emerges from the latest statements by the Minister of Agriculture, Luis Planas, for whom this campaign “does not make much sense”. “This campaign is as bad as the one the sugar kills,” the executive’s head of livestock policies said in an interview with Cadena Ser Catalunya.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, headed by Alberto Garzón, has launched this campaign to warn of the health and environmental benefits of reducing meat consumption. However, he became the new hobbyhorse of the coalition, which had apparently calmed its relations after the approval of laws such as “yes is yes” or LGTBI.