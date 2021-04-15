“It’s going to have to last”

Publication: Thursday, April 15, 2021 7:38 PM

The tension has again set in within the Equality Commission of the Congress of Deputies. Vox MEP Carla Toscano refused to qualify the chairman of the said committee as “president” and called her “president” despite the fact that socialist Pilar Cancela asked her to use the female form.

“I understand that you prefer to be called president because of your personal tastes … but I also don’t like being called a fascist and I have to put up with it. So you are going to have to put up with it. Too,” Toscano said, appealing to their “freedom of expression”.

Cancela had “begged” the deputy Vox to address her as “president”: “I am a woman, my sex is female, I am the chairman of the committee. I know you will tell me the male form, but I feel better because it’s my identity, ”he explained to MP Vox.

And he settled the discussion: “It’s not about holding or not. It’s my right to refer because of the sex that defines me.”