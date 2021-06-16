it’s just the “boot” of Windows 11

The whole secret kept by the Windows team has been ruined. It’s very complicated that an operating system that so many people are working on doesn’t have a leak and that happened to Windows 11. And Microsoft recognized the leak and left us a message that we need to explain: ” This is only the start of Windows 11 ”.

Windows 11 has a lot of new things to show off and we’ll see on June 24

It all went through Twitter, just like during the Xbox Series S leak, Microsoft was able to recognize it and look for a play on words. By means of the sentence “This is just the Start”, he invites us to see the event because here only the Start Menu is filtered.

This is just the beginning. Tune in on June 24 at 11 a.m.ET to see the rest. #MicrosoftEvent https://t.co/DM7SYVdc3j

– Windows (@Windows) June 15, 2021

This has an explanation that we have been talking about for a long time. The Feature Experience Packs arrived a year ago, but we knew they existed long before. The idea was very simple, these Experience Packs would allow Microsoft to implement new features and designs without having to update the core of the system.

This is why we have seen some absences in this leaked version of Windows 11. The old Action Center is maintained, the Control Panel continues to exist, and the Configuration application is the previous one. There is a lot of evidence to see what the Redmond giant has been working on.

Many people have called the update disappointing and it is a mistake, especially for those who are supposed to be in the know. The leaked version has superior performance but doesn’t have everything that will be seen on the 24th. The magic of the experience packs will keep hidden any news that is not yet present and could lay the groundwork for the future of Windows 11. with the most solid base. An iron core, free of errors and a Feature Experience Pack that does not affect functionality.