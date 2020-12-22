“It’s not a panacea, but it will help a lot of families”

Posted: Tuesday December 22 2020 20:17

The Council of Ministers has finally given the green light to the decree suspending evictions and cut-offs of supplies to vulnerable families during the state of alert, which is expected to last until May 9.

A measure whose negotiation caused great friction within the coalition government, to the point that United We can register an amendment against its own budgets, which it then withdrew.

Coinciding with his approval in the Council of Ministers, the second vice-president and leader of the purple formation, Pablo Iglesias, shared a video on Twitter in which he breaks down the content of this measure, declaring that “it is surely not the panacea “, but yes” very good news “.

In this sense, he defended that “he will help many families to spend this hard and difficult winter of this year in conditions of safety and dignity for themselves and their children”.

We can justify the decree

Also via Twitter, his party claimed its role in the promulgation of this decree, with the message: “We are big heads”.

An allusion to the discussion that took place last week in Congress between Iglesias himself and the spokesman for the minister, the socialist María Jesús Montero, whom one of the journalists present heard called the second vice-president ” stubborn “, who stressed this weekend the pressure from Podemos to” comply with the signed agreements “.

In the same vein, leaders of Unidos Podemos such as Juantxo López de Uralde or Jaume Asens took the floor. “They call us bigheads, and they criticize us for defending our agenda, but without United Podemos in government today, the ban on supply cuts to vulnerable families would not have been approved,” he said. declared Uralde.

“First they told us everything for bringing forward an anti-eviction amendment. Then they called us stubborn for insisting on the supply ban. We would do it again if that is the result,” Asens wrote. .

Loans from both parties

From the socialist wing of the executive, the first vice-president, Carmen Calvo, today defended that the approval of the decree was born from the “choral” work of the whole government. “In very rare cases there is an element of government that is the product of a solo situation,” he said.

For her part, questioned about the broadcast of the video of Iglesias while Ábalos presented the decree of Moncloa and if Podemos was presented as the promoter of the decree, Minister Montero condemned that the executive devote itself to “politics. things “and” not to things of politics “.

The head of the Treasury also underlined that the priority is to overcome the crisis “among all”, beyond the fact that a certain sector becomes “father or mother” to a certain extent.

In all cases, the final text of the anti-expulsion decree incorporates the powers of the two partners of the coalition executive. On the one hand, it finally includes the ban on cutting supplies to vulnerable families – as Podemos wanted – and also prohibits the evictions of families with minors, dependents or victims of gender-based violence who occupy the homes of large landowners. . In this regard, Minister José Luis Ábalos – with powers in the area of ​​housing – indicated today that the decree “does not legitimize any occupation of housing”.

The rule, on the other hand, also contemplates compensation for affected owners, including large owners (banks, investment funds and owners of more than 10 properties), as the PSOE wanted, although in this case they must prove financial damage. .