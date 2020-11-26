“It’s not a question of three weeks. There are six months to come”

Publication: Thursday, November 26, 2020 3:51 PM

The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, insisted in Congress that the pandemic situation is improving in the country but that we are “at the gates of December” and “we must be careful”. “It’s not a question of three weeks, we still have a horizon of five or six months to come.”

The health official issued a “call for caution” and drew a metaphor: it’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon. “We are improving. Things are working. The Autonomous Communities have taken the appropriate measures and the citizens are complying with them in an exemplary manner,” he insisted.

Illa asked spokespersons for the health committee to put the situation into context: “This isn’t just happening in Spain. Sometimes it seems like it’s only in Spain that we have the pandemic and this is not true. And let’s see what effects this second wave has in neighboring countries and what measures they take and how they apply them. “

“No one has discovered a magic weapon that others have not discovered. It will be the experts who will say whether those who have had the COVID-19 disease should be vaccinated,” he explained, before insist: “Right from the start, there are vaccines for everyone and in the end the decision will be voluntary. We have doses, there will be some left.”