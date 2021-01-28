Itxaso Larraaga, CSR and People of Seur director, member of the ‘I Labor Compensation Awards’ jury

Itxaso Larraaga, Director of CSR and Human Resources at Seur, has been confirmed as a new member of the jury of the “ I Labor Compensation Awards ” organized by HRHDigital, with the support of the Spanish Association of Directors of Human Resources, and with the sponsorship of Compensa, Edenred, EY, AonyPayflow. They are designed to highlight the best initiatives in the field of worker compensation and employee recognition. The deadline for projects ends on February 7th.

Itxasco Larraaga has worked in the HR sector for over 25 years, both at the operational and corporate level, and in 2001 she joined the Carrefour group as head of selection, development and formation, where she became HR Director in 2007. In 2010, and for the next five years, Larraaga held the position of Director of Human Resources at Universidad Europea. Currently, since 2016, Larragaa holds the position of Director of People and CSR within the company Seur.

Itxasco Larraaga joins Beln Sangros, Head of Total Compensation and Management Analysis in the People Management Department of Ibercaja Banco, Antonio Fernndez Aguado, Human Resources Director of Chubb Fire & Security, Mnica Garca Ingelmo , head of social benefits, administration of human resources and occupational health at Orange Spain Scar Romero, director of human resources at Vitaldent, within the committee which will assess and promote the best initiatives in terms of remuneration, flexible remuneration, support and recognition of employees, digitization of benefits … in the first edition of certain awards that hope to become a benchmark in the HR sector and, more particularly, in the field of labor compensation.

The “ I Awards for Workers ‘Compensation’ ‘are awards designed to recognize the best initiatives and projects in the field of workers’ compensation, such as employee benefit plans, flexible compensation, care for the good – physical, mental and financial being of the workers. .. as well as how to offer them, on the basis of digitization and flexibility, major trends in the field of remuneration today.

The deadline for submitting projects is February 7 and, from that day on, the jury, made up of HRDs, heads of the Compensation area and other business positions within people management, assesses, notes and highlights the best jobs received. The works must be sent, by email, to the following email address: eventos@eds21.es. The email should be sent with the subject “Compensation Awards + company name”. Likewise, the author’s identification number, position, a brief curriculum vitae and a photograph will be included.

These “ I Labor Compensation Awards ” are organized byRRHHDigital, with the support of the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors, and have Compensa, Edenred, EY, AonyPayflow as competition sponsors.

