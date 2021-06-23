Itxaso Larraaga, Director of Human Resources and CSR at SEUR, has chosen La + Influiable de los Human Resources

Itxaso Larraaga was chosen by the readers of RRHHDigital as “the most influential in human resources” in 2021. The director of people and CSR of SEUR was voted the most ahead of Raquel Gil, director of human resources of Sanitas Seguros, and Joaqun Bau, Director of Human Resources at BMW Ibrica.

All this in the seventh edition of “The + Influencers of Human Resources”, a competition that rewards every two years the most outstanding professionals in the field of people management, nominated on the basis of aspects such as appearances in the media or events, contributions to the implementation of good commercial and social practices applied to the management of people or to the creation, proposal or implementation of job-generating measures.

Recognition for hard work during the pandemic years

More than 120,000 votes were collected during this seventh edition of ‘The Most Influencers of Human Resources’, which represents an absolute record in all the editions of the competition. HRHDigital readers wanted to recognize the work of people managers in the turbulent and complicated years due to the coronavirus pandemic – two years in which the work of people managers has been more crucial than ever, both for the health and well-being of workers. as well as the productivity of companies.

In addition, female leadership and the growing empowerment of women in the world of work were also rewarded by the readers of RRHHDigital with two HRDs at the top of the list of ‘The + Influencers of Human Resources’ such as Itxaso Larraaga and Raquel Gil. This is the second time in seven editions that an HR manager has been named “Most Influential in HR” after Arancha Torres in 2013.

The awards were presented at a private gala held this Wednesday, June 23 at Real Club La Moraleja. It brought together some of the nominees for this 2021 edition, the winners, the sponsors and several distinguished guests.

Itxaso Larraaga, a life dedicated to people management

Itxaso Larraaga has been linked to the Human Resources sector since 1995. It was then that she began her professional career as Human Resources Manager at HypermarketsContinente. She remains linked to the company as Training Manager and, in 2001, with the change of nomenclature to Carrefour, she becomes Selection, Development and Training Manager. In 2007, she became HR Director of the French company until 2010 when she returned to the European University as Director of Talents and Human Resources.

After five years in the training entity, he gives way to one of the large Spanish companies as ESSEUR. In the leading company in sending parcels and national and international messages, she has remained since 2016 as Director of People and CSR. A career and a job that earned him the choice of ‘The Most Influencer of Human Resources’.

