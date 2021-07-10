Iván Redondo, the strategist of the government of Pedro Sánchez, leaves the executive at his own request

Iván Redondo is leaving the government of his own free will. The great considered strategist of Pedro Sánchez, the ideologist behind the motion of censure that led him to Moncloa, the until now Chief of Staff of the Executive said goodbye to him.

Redondo already asked to leave the executive during the previous remodeling that was undertaken, as laSexta was able to confirm, which it did not achieve. Now, along with other big names such as Carmen Calvo or José Luis Ábalos, Sánchez’s government is leaving, which opens a new stage after having passed the worst days of the coronavirus pandemic.

In his place will enter Óscar López, former organizational secretary of the PSOE with Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba and with organic positions in the government of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero.

Pedro Sánchez’s new chief of staff obtained a degree in political science with a double specialization in international studies and public administration from the Complutense University of Madrid, after studying for a year at the University of Newcastle upon Tyne (United Kingdom ). However, he had also started studying law which he did not complete.