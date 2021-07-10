Iván Redondo’s farewell letter from the Pedro Sánchez government: “You have to know when to stop”

Madrid

One of the most notorious departures from the coalition government was not precisely that of a minister. Iván Redondo, at his own request, bade farewell to the executive after being the ideologue that led Pedro Sánchez to Moncloa.

At laSexta, we have accessed the farewell letter that Redondo left running, in which he thanks “for everything” and acknowledges that “it has been an honor” to be part of this stage as director of the cabinet of the Presidency of the Government.

“Sometimes in politics, in business as in life, in addition to knowing how to win, knowing how to lose, you have to do something much more important: knowing how to stop”, says Redondo in the letter, which ends with a promise: ” We’ll see each other again”.

Here is the full letter and message from Iván Redondo in his farewell to Moncloa:

Sanchez’s guru

Considered to be the Prime Minister’s great strategist, Iván Redondo was the ideologist behind the motion of censure that led him to La Moncloa. Redondo already asked to leave the executive during the previous remodeling that was undertaken, as laSexta was able to confirm, which it did not achieve.

His farewells join those of other big names such as Carmen Calvo or José Luis Ábalos, changes with which Sánchez presented his new “Government of recovery to overcome the greatest calamity experienced by mankind”.

In his place will enter Óscar López, former organizational secretary of the PSOE with Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba and with organic positions in the government of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero.