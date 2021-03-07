IVECO strengthens its commitment to the inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities through FUNDACIN JUAN XXIII

IVECO, a company that manufactures and markets light, medium and heavy industrial vehicles and for the transport of people, in its commitment to social integration and diversity as one of its values, has achieved a new sponsorship for inclusion social and professional disability through FUNDACIN JUAN XXIII, an entity that has been working on this mission for more than 50 years.

The brand has demonstrated its commitment to inclusion for several years. Proof of this is that in addition to this new sponsorship, the two entities have recently renewed and until 2023 the workers’ enclave that they have already maintained since 2017. Thanks to this agreement, five disabled workers from the Special Employment Center of the Foundation, have trained and With experience they work on the production line of the IVECO factory in Madrid. Thereafter, there is the possibility of their indefinite incorporation into the company.

In this way, workers with disabilities can supplement and enrich their professional experience in an ordinary working environment. In addition, for its part, the partner company also has the opportunity to better understand the capacities and possibilities of these workers.

Patricia Artigas, CSR manager at IVECO, underlines that “we are very satisfied to be part of a project such as the Work Enclave and to be able to build an accessible and inclusive workplace for people with disabilities. IVECO was the first industrial company in Spain to integrate people with cognitive impairments into a production line, which is a real success and shows that workers with intellectual disabilities can perform as well as any other worker ”.

“For people with disabilities, being able to be part of a company like IVECO is a big change in their life and allows them to have better guarantees for the future in their workplace. We can be proud to be part of a Group where diversity is part of our culture. We are committed to supporting our company and continuing to work to integrate more people with disabilities into our business and achieve our goal of reducing inequalities, ”adds Artigas.

The conclusion of this type of agreement is a big step forward in improving the future of people with disabilities. In addition to facilitating their access to the labor market, it allows them to develop their own skills in different professional fields, even in more qualified and specialized jobs.

For her part, Mar Muoz, Fundraising Director of FUNDACIN JUAN XXIII underlined that “for another year, IVECO is strengthening its social commitment and its commitment to a fairer and more inclusive society, by rising as one of the drivers of our mission, creating employment opportunities for people with particular difficulties of inclusion and helping us to continue to improve the lives of those who need more support ”.

HRDigital