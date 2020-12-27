LETTER SIZE

Ivn Humpierres, appointed HR Director of GOIKO

BY RRHH Digital, 02:34 – 27 December 2020



Ivn Humpierres, Director of Human Resources, has been part of GOIKO since its creation. His professional growth has gone hand in hand with that of the company, in which he has given everything since the opening of the first restaurant. In the process of making GOIKO a world-class employer brand, it is leading totally innovative initiatives. Among them, the Buen Rollo space – which ensures the well-being of staff and preserves this key brand value – or Goiko University, a 360 training platform that promotes the development of staff skills and capacities.

