J-20 Fighter Plane: China’s J-20 stealth fighter jet will receive 2D thrust vectoring nozzles:; China to modernize J-20 fighter jet to make it equivalent to US F-22

Beijing

Amid growing tension in Ladakh and the South China Sea, China is now preparing to modernize its J-20 fighter jet. The growing number of Rafale fighters in the Indian Air Force is also exploding the senses in China. The Chinese Air Force will now install 2D thrust vector nozzles for its J-20 stealth fighter jet engines. Installing this nozzle will reduce the thermal signature of the J-20 aircraft and increase engine thrust. So far, only the United States uses 2D vector nozzles in their F-22 receiver.

The ability to hide radar from enemies will increase

China’s official media outlet Global Times said based on information received from a pilot flying the J-20, all of its planes will soon be equipped with the technology. It is claimed that the use of this vector nozzle will increase the stealth capability of the J-20. However, many aviation experts have already raised questions about the stealth power of this Chinese fighter jet.

The J-20 will have more power in the air

Chinese J-20 fighters still use circular nozzles. Because of this, enemy radar can easily detect the heat emitted by the aircraft engine. None of these aircraft yet have the capability to control the thrust vector. Quoting Chinese military aviation expert Fu Quinsao, the Global Times wrote that thrust vector control would give the J-20 the ability to maneuver excessively in the air and increase the masking power of the radar.

China has already shown 3D vector technology

In 2018, China flew its J-10 fighter jets with 3D thrust vector control at an air show in Zhuhai, Guangdong province. Since then, it was believed that China could use this technology in the D-20 in the coming days. The biggest difference between 3D thrust vector control and 2D thrust vector control is their size. The 3D nozzle is circular while the 2D nozzle is rectangular. Of these two, 2D thrust vector control has greater radar and infrared stealth capability.

China wants to install indigenous engine in J-20

The Chinese J-20 fighter plane is powered by two Russian Saturn AL-31FM2 engines. Together, these two engines provide thrust of up to 145 kg Newton to the aircraft. Since then, the J-20 has been heavy and also has a very large aircraft size, so its strength requirements are not met with the help of these engines. Therefore, China is vigorously preparing to replace it. China is working on a plan to replace it in the future with a more powerful WS-15 engine. China has so far produced a total of 50 J-20 fighter jets. Some of them are with the Chinese Army’s Technical Air Combat Development Agency, while the rest are stationed on the India and South China Sea front. Now all Chinese-made J-20 planes use their own developed J-10 engine. China believes its J-20 will prove powerful against Rafael on all fronts.

J-20 fighter plane known as the Mighty Dragon

The Chinese J-20 fighter plane is known as the Mighty Dragon. This fighter plane can fly at twice the speed of sound. It is built by the Chengdu Aerospace Corporation of China. Two motors are installed to provide greater resistance to the aircraft. It has a single pilot seat. China claims that this fighter plane can fly in all seasons. China even claims that this fighter plane is equipped with stealth technology, which no radar can contain. Let us tell you that this is the third operational fighter jet in the world. The first two F-22 receivers and the F-35 are stationed in the US Air Force.

China claims to kill up to 2,000 km

The basic range of the J-20 is 1,200 km and can be extended up to 2,700 km. The J-20 measure from 20.3 m to 20.5 m. Its height is between 4.45 m and its wingspan from 12.88 to 13.50 m. The J-20’s curb weight is 19,391 kg, while it is capable of flying with a total weight of 37,013 kg, including fuel and weapons. This fighter plane can fly up to an altitude of 66,000 feet. China says it can perform any operation within an area of ​​2,000 km. Up to 11,340 kg of jet fuel can be filled in this jet.