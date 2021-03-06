Jacinda Ardern: Irish schoolgirl delighted to receive letter from New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern: Letter from New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern goes viral on social media

Wellington

New Zealand Prime Minister Jasinda Ardern remains in the headlines for one reason or another. Recently, he responded to a letter from an 11-year-old Irish schoolgirl, which is now going viral on social media. Indeed, an 11-year-old girl named Lily received a school assignment during the Corona virus lockdown last year. In which it was said that all students must write a letter to a world leader.

The girl wrote a letter last year

The girl chose New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for her letter. Last year he sent the letter to the New Zealand Prime Minister’s official residence address in April. After which, he received the response from Jasinda Ardern almost a year later. Ardern’s letter was shared on Twitter by a local journalist from Ireland, Philip Bromwell.

PM Ardern gave this answer

In this letter Jacinda Ardern wrote to dear Lily, thank you very much for your letter. I’m sorry it took you a while to respond. Unfortunately, this happened due to the turmoil of a few months. I appreciate that you took the time to write this sheet. These words mean so much and they really brighten up my day. Hope you and your family are safe in Ireland, please wish them the best. Thank you Lily for writing the favor.

The letter went viral on social media

Journalist Philip Bromwell praised Ardern and described him as the world’s greatest leader in writing lockdowns, leadership and letters. His tweet is also going viral on social media. People in New Zealand and Ireland praise Ardern. One user said that when this girl grows up she will say that she received the letter from the Prime Minister of New Zealand.