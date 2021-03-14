Jacinda Ardern: Jacinda Ardern says she has to support Muslims to mark the 2 years of the attack on the Christchurch mosque: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern calls for support for the Muslim community after 2 years of attack on christchurch mosque

Strong points:

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said – our responsibility to help Muslims Prime Minister Ardern took part in rally in honor of end of 2 year attack on Christchurch mosque, 51 people killed , hundreds were shot down by Wellington

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it is our responsibility to help Muslims living in the country. Prime Minister Ardern called for support for the Muslim community, taking part in a tribute meeting at the end of two years of the attack on the Christchurch mosque. Please say that on March 15, 2019, heavily armed terrorists opened fire in two mosques. 51 people were killed in this attack, while many people were also injured.

PM tried to allay Muslim fears

He attended the tribute meeting and said that other than healing wounds over time, what happened here will never change. Men, women and children… This incident caused panic among everyone. Fear born in Muslim society can never be overcome with words. He said we should add heritage. We must create a more inclusive nation, proud of its diversity.

Live broadcast of the program

Hundreds of people attended a tribute meeting held at Christ Church Arena to remember those killed in the attack, and it was broadcast live on the website. Similar programs were planned to be held last year as well, but the event was postponed at the last minute due to the sudden increase in Kovid-19 cases.

New Zealand earthquake: 7.1 magnitude earthquake hits New Zealand, tsunami warning issued

Arden’s efforts have been praised

The sale of semi-automatic weapons was banned in New Zealand after the attack. PM Ardern then went to hospitals and met the injured. He also consoled by meeting the families of those killed in the accident. Then, Ardern’s efforts were recognized around the world.

How New Zealand beat Corona virus, knows PM Ardan’s strategy

Brenton Tarant led this attack

Significantly, on March 15, 2019, Australian citizen Brenton Tarrant murdered 44 people who had come to offer prayers at the Jumme at Al Noor Mosque and after that he went to Linwood Mosque and killed seven there. other people. Last year, the court sentenced Tarrant, 30, to 51 counts of attempted murder, 40 of attempted murder and one of terrorism, without parole for life imprisonment.