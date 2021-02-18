Jacinda Ardern Latest News: New Zealand to roll out free menstrual products to all schools: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said menstruation-related products will be given free to all schools in New Zealand

Strong points:

All schools in New Zealand will be donated free for the next three years PM Jacinda Ardern has developed a plan for free sanitary napkins or tampons in schools in schools.

In New Zealand, a special plan has been announced to dispel misconceptions about women’s periods. Prime Minister Jasinda Ardern announced that in schools for the next three years period-related products will be offered free to girls. Ardern said the lack of pads or tampons not only affects education, but also negatively impacts health and employment.

The campaign was a success during the pilot project

The New Zealand government made the announcement after conducting a six-month pilot project. The expedition was tested in 15 schools in the Waitakoto region of New Zealand. The total number of students studying at these schools is around 3,200. Prime Minister Ardern said the total cost of the campaign, starting in June in primary, middle and secondary schools across the country, would be around $ 17.96 million.

This system is already underway in these countries

In November 2020, Scotland announced for the first time that it would provide free period products to schools across its country. Those in need can take these products for free. After which many other countries also started such programs. In January, Britain announced it would end the stamp tax. Apart from that, it has also been said to abolish the luxury goods tax on sanitary napkins.

America is not far behind

Taxes on health products are virtually the same in at least 30 US states. However, after Joe Biden became president, the White House announced that the Gender Policy Council had been asked to develop policies on issues related to women’s lives, national security and health care. . In such a situation, the United States could soon announce a reduction in the tax rate on these products.

New Zealand included in rich countries, large population has no money

New Zealand is one of the wealthiest countries in the world, but a study conducted last year by the charity Kidscan claimed that more than 20,000 students in the country were unable to purchase tampons or other products. He said if they didn’t have period products they wouldn’t go to school. In such a situation, it will inflict great stigma on the society.