Jack Ma appeared: Look at Jack Ma: Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba, suddenly appeared before the world, gave this message – Alibaba founder, Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, suddenly appeared to the world a gave a message to teachers

Strong points:

China’s third richest billionaire Jack Ma suddenly appears in front of the world. After growing pressure around the world, Chinese official Gump Global Times released a video of Jack Ma, according to the Global Times. Communicated via

Jack Ma, China’s third richest billionaire and an inspiration to millions of people, suddenly appeared in the world. After growing pressure around the world, Chinese official Siren Global Times released a video of Jack Ma. According to the Global Times, Jack Ma interacted with 100 rural teachers in China via video links on Wednesday. Jack Ma told the teachers, “We will meet again when the corona virus is gone.”

The Global Times described Jack Ma as an English teacher turned entrepreneur. Jack Ma’s introduction does not mention Alibaba, which he himself founded. The rumor market in China is hot that the Chinese government may take control of Jack Ma’s Alibaba company. There have been many questions before the disappearance of Jack Ma, one of the richest people in China, famous all over the world. Jack Ma had sharply criticized the country’s “interest” financial regulators and public sector banks in October last year.

It was only after this criticism that Jack Ma started having difficulties. He has been missing for two months, which raises questions about the Xi Jinping government. Questions have been raised about Jinping because Jack Ma is not the first critic Dragon has offended. Real estate businessman Ren Zhiqiang also disappeared in March. He called President Xi a “ clown ” for mismanaging the corona virus epidemic. 6 months after his disappearance, he was sentenced to 18 years in prison for having confessed to various corruption crimes “of his own volition and with truth”.

Detained for three years

In 2017, billionaire financier Xian Jianhua was kicked out of a hotel in Hong Kong and taken to China. It is said that his official information is not known to anyone, but he has been under house arrest for more than three years. Not just businessmen, China has been criticized for waging a campaign against people who open their mouths against its government.

Why was Jack Ma on the right track?

Jack Ma, who has been a role model for thousands of people around the world, had called on the government to make changes to a system that seeks to “remove the effort to bring new things into business.” He called global banking rules a “club for the elderly”. The ruling Chinese Communist Party erupted after this speech. Subsequently, extraordinary restrictions were placed on Ma’s activities.

Billionaire Jack Ma suddenly appeared before the world