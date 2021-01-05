jack ma missing news: Jack Ma: A Chinese government newspaper said where the founder of Alibaba billionaire Jack Ma

Strong points:

China’s most popular businessman, Jack Ma Missing, has not been seen for the past two months. Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba and China’s third-largest billionaire, also did not appear on his reality show and was dismissed as a judge. The global speculation market is hot over Jack Ma. Meanwhile, the official Chinese People’s Daily newspaper has given a big indication of Jack Ma’s presence.

People’s Daily said Jack Ma has now been placed under “surveillance” at an undisclosed location. According to the Bloomberg report, Jack Ma, a member of the Chinese Communist Party, has been advised by the government not to leave the country. Jack Ma’s fate is believed to be due to his dispute with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his company Ali Pe. Ali Pe was founded 20 years ago by Jack Ma. It is the largest mobile payment platform in the world and 73 million people are its users.

“ There will be no more time for Jack Ma in China now ”

China’s official newspaper said in November of last year that there would be no “Jack Ma time.” The People’s Daily wrote: “Jack Ma is smart, but without supporting national policies his company would not become a trillian dollar business empire.” And today, Jack Ma has neither influence nor popularity. The newspaper also criticized the founder of Alibaba, claiming that Jack Ma, who ‘doesn’t like money’, went on to become the richest man in the world due to the suspension of the introduction. on the Ant Group stock market.

The People’s Daily said that Jack Ma’s popularity also fell into the abyss overnight, with the IPO suspended. Jack is now a bloodsucker in people’s hearts. According to the Asia Times report, Jack Ma is not the only person under surveillance. Another famous Chinese billionaire businessman, Liu Qiangdong, has not been publicly visible for a long time. Liu Qiangdong heads Chinese giant JD.com. The company has apologized twice so far and changed the management of JD.com to avoid the fate of Jack Ma.

Jack Ma strongly criticized the Chinese government

Jack Ma had sharply criticized financial regulators and Chinese state-owned “interest-bearing” banks in a speech in Shanghai in October last year. Jack Ma, who has been a role model for thousands of people around the world, had called on the government to make a system change that “would take away the effort of bringing new things into business.” He called global banking rules a “club for the elderly”. The ruling Chinese Communist Party erupted after this speech. Jack Ma’s criticism was seen as an attack on the Communist Party. After that, Jack Ma’s woes began, and extraordinary restrictions were placed on his business.

Strict action by order of Chinese President Xi Jinping

In November, Chinese authorities dealt Jack Ma a hard blow and suspended his $ 37 billion Ant Group IPO. According to a Wall Street General report, the order to cancel the IPO of Jack Ma’s Ant Group came directly from Chinese President Xi Jinping. On Christmas Eve, Jack Ma was then asked not to leave China until the ongoing investigation against his Alibaba group was completed.

